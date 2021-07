How do you make couture resonate for a digital audience? Put the biggest supermodels in even bigger ball gowns, according to Kim Jones! The British designer showed his second Fendi haute couture collection through a special film directed by Luca Guadagnino, and starring none other than the world’s most recognisable faces in gowns designed to grab your attention. Kim is perhaps one of the most savvy designers on the planet (case in point: his recent Travis Scott collab), so he knows that haute couture needs to go big or go home. Although, technically he did both, with the collection set under the arches of Fendi HQ in Rome.