State Auditor's E-Update - 7/9/2021

state.mn.us
 11 days ago

2. Opportunity: Relief Association Training Sessions. 4. Avoiding Pitfall: Prompt Payment of Local Government Bills. July is the beginning of training season at the Office of the State Auditor (OSA)! Below you will see Relief Association Trainings (item #2) and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Trainings (item #3). The OSA is proud to be a resource for local government in Minnesota by offering numerous trainings throughout the year. For a complete list of upcoming trainings, please click here.

www.osa.state.mn.us

