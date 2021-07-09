Cancel
Shrewsbury, VT

Shrewsbury short film hits festivals

By Gordon Dritschilo Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Annalise Lockhart turned her childhood stomping grounds into a haunting directorial debut. “Inheritance,” a short film shot in Shrewsbury in 2019, is making the festival rounds — including a planned showing in late August at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. Lockhart, 29, a New York City-based filmmaker with a long list of assistant director credits, shot the short at the cabin her mother, a former Spring Lake Ranch employee, purchased in the mid-’80s and that her extended family uses as a vacation home.

