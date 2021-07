Relatives of the 99 people still missing in the Florida condo collapse are praying for more information about their loved ones.More than 100 people gathered at the Surfside Community Center on Thursday, waiting for more information about their friends and family who lived in the 12-storey apartment building.Soriya Cohen showed a picture of her husband, Brad Cohen, who she said is missing after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building.One person has been confirmed dead and rescuers managed to bring out 35 survivors from the remains of the 55 apartments that collapsed.Officials say they have accounted for...