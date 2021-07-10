Cancel
Westerly, RI

Westerly to continue virtual meeting option for boards and commissions

Westerly Sun
 6 days ago

WESTERLY — The town will continue to provide virtual and telephone attendance and participation in Town Council and other board and commission meetings. An executive order signed Thursday by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney states the town will offer the virtual service even if Gov. Dan McKee does not renew his own order establishing the same protocols throughout the state. Rooney's order says preserving the ability to access meetings virtually "seeks to ensure transparency and access to public meetings during this continued state of emergency due to the COVID-l9 pandemic."

