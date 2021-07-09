Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwood, TN

Bill McFarland (84)

rheaheraldnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill McFarland, LUTCF, 84, of Rockwood, Tenn., went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born on June 7, 1937, in Spring City. Bill was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He was a 1956 graduate of Spring City High School. Bill was a member and Past Master of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge No. 403 F.& A.M. and also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 57, Scottish Rite, and Alhambra Shrine. He was a State Farm Insurance agent for 56 years. Bill loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends. He had a tradition at Christmas time of providing bicycles to children who didn’t’ have one. He was an active member of Spring City Church of Christ.

www.rheaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Rockwood, TN
City
Spring City, TN
State
Maryland State
Knoxville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Oak Ridge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Grove Cemetery#Lutcf#Ut Medical Center#U S Army#Spring City High School#Alhambra Shrine#A State Farm Insurance#Masonic Service#The U S Army Honor Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack since January 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy