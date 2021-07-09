Bill McFarland (84)

Bill McFarland, LUTCF, 84, of Rockwood, Tenn., went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born on June 7, 1937, in Spring City. Bill was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He was a 1956 graduate of Spring City High School. Bill was a member and Past Master of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge No. 403 F.& A.M. and also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 57, Scottish Rite, and Alhambra Shrine. He was a State Farm Insurance agent for 56 years. Bill loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends. He had a tradition at Christmas time of providing bicycles to children who didn’t’ have one. He was an active member of Spring City Church of Christ.