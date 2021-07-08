Cancel
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon

By Maddie Est
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsiGh_0asdiMcm00

SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Rain will continue moving through around noon, with more strong to severe storms possible later today. Flooding will also be a concern all day with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for many until Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4Too_0asdiMcm00

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that includes areas along and north of I-70 through the early morning Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is expected this afternoon and evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s398R_0asdiMcm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqCIk_0asdiMcm00

The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of the potential for severe storms this afternoon. Several threats will be on the table, including damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and a few tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sMxl_0asdiMcm00

SETUP

A warm front will be draped across Missouri today, leading to a chance for isolated showers and storms in the morning. This front, along with moisture and warm temperatures, will aid in storm development this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORZnq_0asdiMcm00

FUTURETRACK

Storm activity is expected to settle down for the early afternoon while the atmosphere recovers. Storms could begin firing up along and south of I70 by 3 or 4 p.m. and move southward through the evening. This line of storms will leave the area just after sundown, with lingering rain overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDtv5_0asdiMcm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZbLQ_0asdiMcm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijiyR_0asdiMcm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB8Fi_0asdiMcm00

IMPACTS

Flash flooding is a concern through Saturday night, with rain amounts between 2-4". Locally higher amounts will occur, but area soils are still saturated from all of the rain in June. Damaging winds will also be a big threat, with gusts between 60-70 mph possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJfx4_0asdiMcm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUaq8_0asdiMcm00

HOW TO PREPARE

Have a way to receive warnings overnight. To get up-to-date weather alerts right to your phone, download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App for free on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. You'll receive notifications when dangerous weather is headed your way.

The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

