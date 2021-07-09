Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

7 Walk In Camping Spots for the Last-Minute Oregon Adventurer

pdxmonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture this: it’s summertime, you’ve got your camping gear, you’ve packed your s'mores and your insect repellant, and you and your friends are ready to go. There’s just one problem: As a spontaneous adventurer, you neglected to make camp spot reservations a million moons ago. All is not lost, however. We here at Portland Monthly have put together a list of wonderful walk-in campsites where you can pitch a tent and enjoy some of that sweet Pacific Northwest fresh air without having thought that far ahead. Pro tip though: wherever you’re walking into, get there early. You’re probably not the only one who failed in the forward planning.

www.pdxmonthly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Chiloquin, OR
City
Fall Creek, OR
City
Cascadia, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Sweet Home, OR
City
Ukiah, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Hood River, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Trout#Adventurer#Portland Monthly#Cascadia State Park#The Fall Creek Reservoir#Cascara#Western Larch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy