7 Walk In Camping Spots for the Last-Minute Oregon Adventurer

Picture this: it’s summertime, you’ve got your camping gear, you’ve packed your s'mores and your insect repellant, and you and your friends are ready to go. There’s just one problem: As a spontaneous adventurer, you neglected to make camp spot reservations a million moons ago. All is not lost, however. We here at Portland Monthly have put together a list of wonderful walk-in campsites where you can pitch a tent and enjoy some of that sweet Pacific Northwest fresh air without having thought that far ahead. Pro tip though: wherever you’re walking into, get there early. You’re probably not the only one who failed in the forward planning.