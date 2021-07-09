Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, IL

Decker Springs Road bridge northwest of Charleston closed for repairs

By Rob Stroud
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON — A Decker Springs Road bridge over Cassell Creek between Illinois Route 316 and County Road 1000N has been temporarily closed due to a damaged bridge rail. The Coles County Highway Department reported that this closure by Charleston Township will remain in effect until the repairs can be completed in approximately one week. The bridge is on Decker Springs/County Road 1500E northwest of Charleston, north of the west end of the Coles County Fairgrounds.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
County
Coles County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Coles County, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#County Highway#Decker Springs Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 16 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. It has also triggered an international...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy