Decker Springs Road bridge northwest of Charleston closed for repairs

CHARLESTON — A Decker Springs Road bridge over Cassell Creek between Illinois Route 316 and County Road 1000N has been temporarily closed due to a damaged bridge rail. The Coles County Highway Department reported that this closure by Charleston Township will remain in effect until the repairs can be completed in approximately one week. The bridge is on Decker Springs/County Road 1500E northwest of Charleston, north of the west end of the Coles County Fairgrounds.