Mattoon, IL

Bagel Bow Wow moving to earlier time, date

By ROB STROUD
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATTOON — Bagelfest has moved its annual Bagel Bow Wow dog contest to an earlier time and day to try to avoid the dog days of summer, and has added an online category. City Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the contest had always been held during the festival on Saturday afternoon, when the temperatures were often at their hottest for the week. The hot weather had deterred some owners from entering their dogs in the event.

jg-tc.com

