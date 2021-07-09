Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Lisa's Lines 7/8/21

montgomerymnnews.com
 7 days ago

Are my kids the only ones who forgot how to act in public?. It has been months since the COVID lockdown guidelines were lifted, but I still find myself having to retrain my offspring on the basics. It’s baffling, frustrating, and a bit hilarious. Last weekend, my family of four...

montgomerymnnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Lightning Striking Cow in Field Captured On Camera

As the poet said, you never know for whom the bell tolls. Well, the bell sure tolled for this poor Idaho cow stuck by lightning across from a gas station in Idaho, where CCTV captured the moment this poor bovine became a well-done steak. It was business as usual outside...
Women's Healthkentlive.news

Woman partied at festivals with no idea she was pregnant - before surprise birth after thinking she just had a tummy ache

A reveller who partied at five festivals while having no idea she was pregnant was stunned when she gave birth to a baby just hours after finishing her shift at a nightclub. Sally Smith thought she had woken up with stomach cramps after waking up after her shift but when her sister finally called paramedics they discovered not only was she pregnant but they could even see the baby's head.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Friend Predicted Their Divorce

“Mommy, is Dad working late again?” Her little boy looked sad. “Yes. I’m sorry,” the young mother said, kissing him good night. This happened every day. Her husband was a workaholic and was barely ever home. He worked 12 hour days, 6 days a week. It wasn’t an hourly job — his long days were voluntary for his brother’s business. And his job was far away, so he took their only car.
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
Public SafetyPosted by
Banana 101.5

WATCH: West Michigan Road Rage In Action

I know we've all been a little testy lately, but you can't take it out on other people. I hope this video goes viral so the participants see how dumb they look. I understand road rage. I think most of us have yelled something in the privacy of our own car at someone who has done something dumb on the road. But most of us get over it quickly and move on with our lives.
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Letters to the Editor 7/8/21

Whether you're an employer or an employee (or you own your own business), chances are you've discussed the current worker shortage with someone at least once over the past several months. This week's feature story aims to get a sense of why it's happening, and the impacts on not just business owners, but workers who are left without adequate support, too. Meanwhile, summer fun is rolling along, as we chat with one of the musicians playing in downtown Bend this weekend, and also offer some ideas for a quick downtown Bend lunch. And for those lamenting the region's home prices and attendant shortage of places to buy, our Take Me Home columnists Abbie and Rick Sams report a bright spot in what's been a dark period for buyers. Enjoy your week, Central Oregon!
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Wealthy Sister Offered to Pay Our Son’s Tuition. My Husband Lost It.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My older sister and her husband are much, much more well-off than my family. They can afford to travel several times each year, own multiple homes and expensive cars, and were able to pay in full for my nieces’ college and graduate school at private colleges. But despite a rather large age gap and drastically different lifestyles, we are very close, and they are some of the kindest, most genuine people you’ll ever meet. My son is 16 years old, and is a rising junior, and while my husband and I work hard and try to save as much as we can, we know he’ll probably have to take out loans for college, as he doesn’t qualify for financial aid. I have vented to my sister before about how I wish I could pay for his college and how upset it makes me that my son will either continue working throughout high school and college (even though his workload will increase even more next year, and he’s already balancing AP and honors classes and extracurriculars) and also spend extra time applying to scholarships or he’ll be in debt for years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy