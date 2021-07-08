Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Business beat

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerica has announced two new hires. Stacey Casey has been hired as senior financial advisor for CUSO Financial Services LP at Numerica Credit Union. Casey has been a fixture in the local financial services industry since 1992 and most recently served as senior financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors in Spokane. Teresa Hurt has been hired as branch manager at Numerica’s Wandermere location. Hurt has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry and previously served as a branch manager for Chase.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Spokane, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Advisors#Project Management#Numerica Credit Union#Wandermere#Chase#Udda#The Seas Services Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy