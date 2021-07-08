Business beat

Numerica has announced two new hires. Stacey Casey has been hired as senior financial advisor for CUSO Financial Services LP at Numerica Credit Union. Casey has been a fixture in the local financial services industry since 1992 and most recently served as senior financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors in Spokane. Teresa Hurt has been hired as branch manager at Numerica’s Wandermere location. Hurt has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry and previously served as a branch manager for Chase.