Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart vs. General Motors: Which Value Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the major benchmark indexes hitting new highs lately, most stocks are currently trading at sky-high valuations. However, there are still some quality value stocks in the market. Both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and General Motors (GM) are examples. They are well positioned to benefit from their industry tailwinds but look undervalued at their current price levels. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.As the major benchmark indexes hover around their all-time highs thanks to optimism surrounding the economic recovery, most stocks are now trading at sky-high valuations. However, both Walmart Inc. (WMT) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) look undervalued at their current price levels considering their solid growth potential driven by industry tailwinds.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Gm Financial#Wmt#Walmart Inc#General Motors Company#Gm North America#Gm International#Cruise#Gm Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Cars
News Break
Walmart
Related
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Boeing vs. Northrop Grumman: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock is a Better Buy?

The recent advancement of the Pentagon’s defense spending bill for its fiscal year 2022 in the U.S. House of Representatives, and expected stability in the department’s spending, should keep investors focused on aerospace and defense stocks in the coming months. We think two prominent players in this space, Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC), should benefit from this backdrop given their market dominance. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) are two prominent players in the aerospace and defense sector, BA operates through four segments—Commercial Airplanes; Defense; Space & Security; Boeing Global Services; and Boeing Capital. NOC operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems; Innovation Systems; Mission Systems; and Technology Services.
EconomyBenzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
Economyq957.com

GM’s China venture to recall 1.44 million cars over engine issue

BEIJING (Reuters) – SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors Co’s China joint venture with SAIC Motor and a smaller company, will recall 1.44 million cars under Wuling and Baojun brands in China due to an engine component issue, China’s market regulator said. The Liuzhou-based joint venture also sells Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV,...
Softwareinvesting.com

Similarweb vs. SEMrush Holdings: Which Software Stock is a Better Buy?

The software industry has grown significantly over the past year and is expected to continue benefiting from a continuation of remote working and ongoing digitization across several industries. So, popular software companies Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and SEMrush (SEMR) are expected to benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) and SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) are two prominent players in the technology industry. SMWB provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics. SEMR operates as an online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform.
Economymodernreaders.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 520.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsinvesting.com

ZipRecruiter vs. Paychex: Which Staffing & Employment Services Stock is a Better Buy?

As the United States recovers steadily from its highest ever level of unemployment—witnessed in April 2020—the increasing hiring activity amid the economy’s reopening should allow popular staffing and employment services stocks Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and ZipRecruiter (ZIP) to gain significantly. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) are two prominent players in the staffing & employment services industry. PAYX provides comprehensive payroll and integrated human resource and employee benefits outsourcing solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. ZIP is an online employment marketplace that provides recruiting, job posting, online interviews, candidate screening, application updates and job alerts services.
EconomyForbes

Toyota Motor’s Stock To Continue Rally?

Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), one of the biggest automobile manufacturers around the world, saw its stock rise by 2.5% to $180 in the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 0.4% over the last five trading days. The rise in the previous week was primarily due to the fact that in Q2 2021, Toyota Motor outsold General Motors in the U.S. for the first time ever by reporting sales volume of 688,813 against GM’s 688,236. This was due to Toyota’s better management of the global chip shortage. Now, will the company continue an upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a fall in the stock imminent?
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Lordstown Motors Stock Higher Today?

Lordstown's stock is trading sharply higher today. There's no bullish news pushing the stock price up. In fact, the news on this company has been bearish for months. Shares of embattled electric pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) were trading higher on Thursday. There was no bullish news moving the stock higher -- and in fact, there are some good reasons to think that the stock really shouldn't be moving higher.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Software Stocks That are a Better Buy Than Palantir

While Palantir (PLTR) is a prominent player in the growing software industry, it appears significantly overvalued at its stock's current price level considering its weak financials and growth prospects. So, we think it could be wise to bet instead on fundamentally sound software stocks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). They still have plenty of upside to deliver. Read on to learn more.Despite a not-so-impressive stock market debut last September, the ‘secretive’ data company Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has attracted investors’ interest by entering several strategic alliances, accepting bitcoin as payment and being popular on social media, such as Reddit. However, the stock has lost 11.7% in price over the past three months and 9% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $22.45.
Economyinvesting.com

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks with High Short Interest

Several fundamentally weak electric vehicle (EV) stocks whose prices have gained significantly based solely on investor optimism about the industry’s growth prospects could experience a price downtrend in the near term. EV stocks Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Beam (BEEM) possess high short interest, which indicates bearish sentiment toward them. Let’s take a closer look.Even though a global semiconductor shortage continues to negatively impact electric vehicle (EV) production, the industry is expected to grow significantly in the long run based on supportive government policies and regulations amid rising automobile emission concerns. According to a SpendEdge report, the EV market is expected to grow at a 20.4% CAGR between 2021 - 2025.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Stock Is Making a Move to Unlock Value -- Is It a Buy?

Assurant is a leading provider of specialty insurance products and has partnerships with companies like Apple and American Express. The company recently sold off a less profitable part of its business to focus on what it does well -- providing "lifestyle products" for the connected world. Its stock has risen...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market is in a tricky place. Indices are at all-time high but breadth measures show that many stocks are not participating in the move higher. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 upgraded stocks: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).The stock market is in a challenging place as the indices are at all-time highs, yet many individual stocks are lagging. This simply means that it's a stock picker's market. The POWR Ratings are one tool to keep you on the right side of the market. Stocks upgraded to Strong Buys have outperformed the market by a significant margin. Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Arrow Electronics (ARW), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July, 2 to Avoid

Substantial government and private investments in the semiconductor space helped supply levels to improve slightly in May. And because this improvement trend is likely to continue, we think fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Himax (HIMX) should benefit significantly from growing demand. Conversely, the poor fundamentals and declining financials of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) may not allow these names to capitalize on the industry headwinds. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on for details.The increasing need for efficient tech products and solutions from several industries has fueled the growth of semiconductor sales. The global semiconductor industry generated $43.60 billion in sales in May 2021, up 26.2% year-over-year. Semiconductor sales, as reported by The Semiconductor Industry Association, on a three-month moving basis as of May were higher than any previous month in the market’s history, indicating improving semiconductor production.
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs vs. The Charles Schwab Corp.: Which Capital Market Stock is a Better Buy?

The capital markets have been seeing increasing transaction activity lately thanks to the low-interest-rate environment and bullish equity markets. As a result, established capital market firms Goldman Sachs (GS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) should benefit in the near-term. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.The Goldman Sachs Group , Inc. (NYSE:GS) is an established financial institution that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments—Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments—Investor Services and Advisor Services.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Better Internet Stocks to Buy Than Newegg

Shares of Newegg Commerce (NEGG) were up big last week as another case of retail traders on Reddit pushing up the price of a stock. While NEGG isn't a bad company, this performance doesn't line up with its fundamentals. Which is why David Cohne is recommending other internet stocks such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Yelp (NYSE:YELP).In another example of Reddit traders driving gains, online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NEGG) saw massive returns last week. The company is an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, and smart home and gaming products. The company went public in May through a reverse merger with SPAC Lianluo Smart.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget AMC: This Growth Stock Is a Better Buy

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has crushed the market this year, with the stock surging 2,080% since January. However, the Reddit-fueled enthusiasm surrounding AMC has also made it a very dangerous investment. Over the past six months, retail investors have orchestrated campaigns across social media, urging people to buy the stock....
Marketsinvezz.com

Wedbush’s Dan Ives sees a 50% upside in General Motors stock

Wedbush’s Dan Ives has a price target of $85 per share on General Motors. The Detroit automaker is set to spend $35 billion on R&D by 2025. GM stock has recovered over 200% from a pandemic-low in March 2020. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) jumped about 4% in the stock...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Global Value Stocks to Buy Now

The S&P 500 has reached record levels while delivering a mouthwatering 43% return since last July. As spectacular as this rally has been, it has priced out many investors who were late to the game. The index is now trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 46 -- its second most expensive valuation in history (and just below its level from the 2008 financial crisis!).

Comments / 0

Community Policy