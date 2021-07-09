3 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Surge Higher
Prolonged supply cuts along with rising demand should drive oil prices higher in the coming months. Given this backdrop, we believe mid-cap oil exploration companies Apache (APA), ARC Resources (AETUF), and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) should see a substantial rise in their revenues and profit margins in the near term. Let’s discuss. Supply cuts and rising demand with the reopening of economic activities have recently driven crude oil prices to six-year highs. And oil prices are expected to continue moving higher as supply cuts remain in place because OPEC+ failed to reach a production agreement.www.investing.com
