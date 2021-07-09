3 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Surge Higher

Investors should opt for fundamentally strong stocks riding secular tailwinds in this recovering economy. These three stocks fit the bill from different angles. Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. However, that changed in February 2021, when investors started rotating capital from overheated growth stocks to value stocks. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.