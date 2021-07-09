Is AmerisourceBergen a Buy or a Sell?
Fortune 500 company AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is the second largest drug distributor in the U.S. But will ABC be able to meet market demand for its products after closing its PharmaMEDium business? Read more to find out.AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is the second largest pharmaceutical drug distributor in the United States, and is currently ranked #8 in the Fortune 500 list and #23 in the Global 500 list. The company plays a vital role in the U.S. healthcare system.www.investing.com
