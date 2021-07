At least two Amazon workers have resigned in protest at the company’s decision to keep selling a book employees say compares being transgender to a mental illness.A complaint posted to an internal message board in April gained the support of more than 467 corporate Amazon employees, NBC News reported.The company is the second-largest employer in the US and has more than 1.3 million workers globally.The complaint cites a decision from March when Amazon told a group of Republican Senators that the company had “chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness”.A petition by employees...