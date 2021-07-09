Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Forget Beyond Meat, Buy These 3 Packaged Food Stocks Instead

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe think recent analyst downgrades, negative profit margins and a stretched valuation make popular packaged food producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) best avoided now. However, the high demand for packaged foods and rising food prices should help Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), and Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) outperform BYND in the coming months. Read on for details.The share price of popular plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has declined 8.8% over the past month, and 9% over the past five days. CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram downgraded the stock recently because he expects the company to report higher losses in the coming quarters. Given the company’s weak growth potential, it looks overvalued at its current price level. In fact, BYND’s 15.48x forward Price/Sales is 881.2% higher than the 3.31x industry average. Consequently, Wall Street analysts expect shares of BYND to decline 13.9% in the near-term.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Food Prices#Herbalife Nutrition Ltd#Bynd#Ingr#Hlf#Ppc#Beyond Meat#Cfra#Price Sales#Cagr#Ingredion Incorporated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Baby Food Market Growth Analysis In Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food market size is expected to increase by USD 6.75 billion, at progressing a CAGR of over 5 % during 2021-2025. Technavio's report expects the packaged foods & meats industry to have a POSITIVE impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also offers detailed information on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the growth strategies adopted by vendors to flatten their recessionary curve.
Industryinvesting.com

Beyond Meat Gains As It Lists Menu On China’s JD.Com

Investing.com – Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) stock rose 1% in Thursday’s trading as the company listed its offerings on China’s JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ), the country’s largest ecommerce platform by revenue with close to 200 million customers in total. The company’s JD.com store will initially help expand availability of...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat launches site on JD.com

Beyond Meat Inc. said Thursday that it has launched an e-commerce site on China's JD.com Inc. Selling products like Beyond Beef and Beyond Burgers in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the company plans to expand to 300 cities across the country. The site also marks the launch of direct purchase of Beyond Pork, which was created for Chinese diners. Beyond Meat products sold on the site are made at a newly-opened facility in China. Beyond Meat entered mainland China 15 months ago through a partnership with Starbucks Corp. Beyond Meat stock is up 2.4% for 2021 to date while the S&P 500 index has rallied 16.5% for the period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Stock Wars: Beyond Meat Vs. Tattooed Chef

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of companies in the vegan food sector: Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ:TTCF) The Case For...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Red-Hot Stock Picks for Momentum Investors

The retail industry has generated solid momentum over the past year due to its fast adaptation to pandemic-induced challenges and attendant consumer needs. We think this trend is likely to continue in the coming months, driven by strong consumer spending. Thus, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) should be able to maintain their momentum. Let’s discuss.The retail sector has been among the fastest industries to make operational changes to overcome pandemic-led challenges. Since the early days of the pandemic, many companies have brought a critical focus to their online presence and home delivery systems. And despite the rising popularity of physical shopping lately, the convenience of online shopping has allowed online retail sales to increase 39% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021—nearly triple the increase in the 2020 first quarter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget AT&T: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

AT&T will lose its Dividend Aristocrat status in the near future. AT&T’s dismal long-term total return makes it a high-yield trap. Two other stocks offer lower yields but brighter long-term prospects. AT&T (NYSE:T) might seem like a great dividend stock. It pays a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, it's raised...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market is in a tricky place. Indices are at all-time high but breadth measures show that many stocks are not participating in the move higher. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 upgraded stocks: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).The stock market is in a challenging place as the indices are at all-time highs, yet many individual stocks are lagging. This simply means that it's a stock picker's market. The POWR Ratings are one tool to keep you on the right side of the market. Stocks upgraded to Strong Buys have outperformed the market by a significant margin. Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Arrow Electronics (ARW), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July, 2 to Avoid

Substantial government and private investments in the semiconductor space helped supply levels to improve slightly in May. And because this improvement trend is likely to continue, we think fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Himax (HIMX) should benefit significantly from growing demand. Conversely, the poor fundamentals and declining financials of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) may not allow these names to capitalize on the industry headwinds. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on for details.The increasing need for efficient tech products and solutions from several industries has fueled the growth of semiconductor sales. The global semiconductor industry generated $43.60 billion in sales in May 2021, up 26.2% year-over-year. Semiconductor sales, as reported by The Semiconductor Industry Association, on a three-month moving basis as of May were higher than any previous month in the market’s history, indicating improving semiconductor production.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget AMC: This Growth Stock Is a Better Buy

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has crushed the market this year, with the stock surging 2,080% since January. However, the Reddit-fueled enthusiasm surrounding AMC has also made it a very dangerous investment. Over the past six months, retail investors have orchestrated campaigns across social media, urging people to buy the stock....
Stocksinvesting.com

Drop Bitcoin and Buy These 4 Top Chip Stocks Instead

Bitcoin’s downtrend is likely to continue over the next couple of months on an increasing regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. However, in contrast, the semiconductor industry is poised to grow substantially over the long run, driven by strong demand and significant federal and corporate investments to boost supply. Thus, we think top chip stocks Intel (INTC), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) should be attractive investment bets now.Bitcoin has plunged 44.3% over the past three months, making it the worst performing cryptocurrency over this period. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading below its $39,539.50 and $36,292.27 respective 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which indicates a downtrend. An intensifying regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies, particularly in China and the U.K., will likely keep bitcoin prices under pressure in the near term.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Beyond Meat Unveils Beyond Chicken Tenders

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat launched its new plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders, aiming to benefit from the skyrocketing demand for chicken. The new product, which looks, cooks and tastes like traditional chicken tenders, is now available at nearly 400 restaurants across the United States. According to the company,...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Beyond Meat

On Thursday, shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $139.9. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
AgricultureZacks.com

Bear of the Day: Beyond Meat (BYND)

BYND - Free Report) . After a meteoric rise that saw Beyond Meat shares rally more than 900% in the first three months as a public company in 2019, those shares fell back to earth and have mostly trended sideways over the past two years, never quite living up to the potential of the company’s extraordinary promise.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Beyond Meat Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 3.6% on Wednesday after research firm CFRA issued a note of caution to shareholders of the plant-based food leader. Analyst Arun Sundaram cut his rating on Beyond Meat from buy to hold following the stock's steep rise in recent weeks. Sundaram said he expects the meat-alternatives company to post larger losses in 2021 than he previously forecast due in part to higher labor and shipping costs. In turn, he increased his full-year loss per share estimate from $1.15 to $1.24.
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: A Chemicals Company Earns Growth Stock Status

If you read that Element Solutions (ESI) is a chemicals company, you might also want to know that it's a supplier to the chip, energy, smartphone, printing, 5G and electric-vehicle industries, plus others. That's how it's become a top growth stock and today's IBD 50 Stock To Watch. "The markets...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Overvalued Healthcare Stocks to Avoid

Despite unprecedented advancements in the healthcare industry, investors are currently shifting their focus toward outdoor stocks to benefit from the fast-paced economic reopening. In-part because of this trend, the current price levels of healthcare stocks NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), GoodRx (GDRX), and Doximity (DOCS) look unsustainable given their bleak growth potential. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.Over the past year, the healthcare industry has made significant progress in providing analytics-based digital solutions and has played a major role in the battle against an historic public health crisis. The use of big data in healthcare services should drive the industry’s growth in the long run. A significant shift to value-based healthcare is occurring, with an emphasis on smart decision making, mitigating risk and preventative care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy