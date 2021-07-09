Why Oil Prices Will Continue to Rally in 2021
Oil is at multiyear highs as it hovers around $75. Despite these gains, there is more upside as demand is strong, and companies are not increasing production or investing in new supply.Like many assets, oil has had a stunning turnaround since the depths of the coronavirus. In April 2020 the front-month contract actually went negative as many traders were forced to sell at a loss to avoid taking delivery. Of course, demand was also collapsing due to the coronavirus, shutdowns, and restrictions in mobility in many parts of the world. It resulted in record inventories, and companies paying exorbitant amounts of money to store oil on tankers.www.investing.com
Comments / 0