Why Oil Prices Will Continue to Rally in 2021

The West Texas Intermediate oil market fell at the start of the trading session on Friday but found sufficient support at the 50-day exponential moving average and perhaps more importantly at the $ 70 level to give it a lift. turn and form a kind of hammer. All of those moves suggest to us that the market appears ready to go higher, at least in the short term because it also gives the impression that we are simply digesting previous gains. At this moment the whole world is waiting to know if OPEC + is going to reach an agreement that allows production to stabilize or not, so we will have to follow that news until it is clarified.