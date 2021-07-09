3 Top Electronics Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The rising demand for electronics for work, lifestyle, and entertainment purposes has been driving the industry’s growth. So, we think it could be wise to now scoop up shares of fundamentally strong electronic companies Panasonic (OTC:PCRFY), Toshiba (OTC:TOSYY), and Arrow (ARW). These names are trading significantly below their 52-week highs. Read on.The demand for electronics soared last year because people were forced to spend most of the time indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on smart gadgets for their work, education, and entertainment. With pandemic-related restrictions gradually easing, the production of electronics is expected to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels.