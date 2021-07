COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police say a driver died Friday after their car left the road and struck a tree. CSPD reports that at 11:20 P.M Friday, they received a call of a single-vehicle crash at Uintah Street and Palmer Park Blvd. Police say early information showed that the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. CSPD says the driver was the only person inside the car and that the driver may have experienced a medical issue that caused them to crash.