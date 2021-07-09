State Fair Weed Identification Contest Will Test Your Skills

AMES, Iowa – The annual weed identification contest at the Iowa State Fair will be held Friday, Aug. 13 from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. Organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the contest offers fun competition for the whole family with three divisions (Future Agronomists – youth under age 19; General and Professional). Following the contest, winners will be announced at the 3 p.m. awards ceremony inside the John Deere Agricultural Building.