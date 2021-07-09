Chicago’s Epic Burger Adds Plant-Based Chicken Tenders to Menu
Chicago-based Epic Burger adds new plant-based options to its menu, featuring Beyond Meat’s chicken tenders!. Chicago’s Epic Burger adds plant-based chicken tenders to the menu. The restaurant, which promotes a “more mindful burger” experience, has partnered with Beyond Meat to launch its latest plant-based option—Beyond Chicken Tenders. According to Epic Burger, the Beyond Chicken Tenders are cooked in the same fryer as non-vegan foods, so guests who are concerned with cross-contamination should be aware. Additionally, the Epic Sauce included on two of the new items is not vegan. Just sub Vegenaise to create your all-vegan meal.vegoutmag.com
