Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Epic Burger Adds Plant-Based Chicken Tenders to Menu

By Mohini Patel
vegoutmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based Epic Burger adds new plant-based options to its menu, featuring Beyond Meat’s chicken tenders!. Chicago’s Epic Burger adds plant-based chicken tenders to the menu. The restaurant, which promotes a “more mindful burger” experience, has partnered with Beyond Meat to launch its latest plant-based option—Beyond Chicken Tenders. According to Epic Burger, the Beyond Chicken Tenders are cooked in the same fryer as non-vegan foods, so guests who are concerned with cross-contamination should be aware. Additionally, the Epic Sauce included on two of the new items is not vegan. Just sub Vegenaise to create your all-vegan meal.

vegoutmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Grossman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Meat Products#Food Drink#Beyond Meat#Beyond Meat#The Beyond Burger#Foodservice#Veganaise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

Next Gen Foods Raises $20M, Will Bring its Plant-Based Chicken in the U.S.

Next Gen Foods, which makes a plant-based chicken brand TiNDLE, announced yesterday that it has raised a $20 million extension of its seed round. This extension includes new investors such as Global Fund GGV Capital, Bits x Bites, Yeo Hiap Seng, as well as existing investors Temasek and K3 Ventures. This latest round follows Next Gen’s $10 million raise in March of this year and brings the company’s total amount of funding to $30 million.
IndustryThrillist

Beyond Meat Is Releasing Plant-Based Chicken Strips in Restaurants This Week

Plant-based chicken substitutes aren't entirely new, even if they haven't become as ubiquitous as plant-based burgers quite yet. Morningstar Farms has had plant-based chicken patties for a while, as well as chicken tenders that were released more recently, and KFC is serving Beyond's fried chicken, to name just a couple of options.
RecipesABC News

How to make a fried chicken tender cone for national fried chicken day

Nico Norena, aka The Succulent Bite, shared his creative twist on an American classic -- chicken and waffles. But his version of the crispy chicken tenders are filled inside a waffle cone (yes, like a savory ice cream) and topped with special sauce for a fun, one-handed eating experience. Chicken...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Conversation UK

Plant-based burgers: should some be considered ‘junk food’?

Plant-based diets have surged in popularity during the past few years. As a result, there’s been a boom in demand for plant-based alternatives to favourite foods – including meats, such as sausages and burgers. The plant-based meat alternatives industry is projected to see massive growth over the next few years. But there is still a lot we don’t know about these food products – including whether they’re as healthy as some may think.
Grocery & SupermaketKankakee Daily Journal

Meat weights missing ounces at the supermarket

Dear Jill: Recently, I purchased two 1-pound packages of hamburger, with the intention of forming eight 4-ounce patties for the freezer. I used a kitchen scale to divide the meat accurately. I ended up with 3 patties of 4 ounces and only had 3 ounces of hamburger left. Thinking it was an anomaly, I opened the second package and had the same result. I weighed the meat as a whole, and both portions only came to 15 ounces. To make sure my scale wasn’t off, I weighed a 1-pound bag of flour and a 1-pound block of butter. Both came out at exactly 16 ounces.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The 25 best burgers in Chicago, ranked

Now might seem like a terrible time to discuss the best burgers in Chicago. We are only a few months out from the easing of pandemic restrictions, which has caused some of the city’s most esteemed burger spots to either close temporarily (Owen & Engine) or permanently (Cafe Marie Jeanne). But as I noted in April, an explosion of new burger joints has shaken up the scene. I can’t remember a ...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Duluth Bridgeman’s Restaurant Adds Edible Cookie Dough to Menu

I don't remember mass produced edible cookie dough being a thing when I was growing up. Sure, I remember when my mom would make chocolate chip cookies I would sometimes grab a clump and eat it, which always tasted great! Of course, that was before I knew that raw cookie dough could lead to food poisoning due to having eggs and flour as part of their ingredients. So, a tasty treat could lead to a day cramped up in the fetal position.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Susie's Spotlight: NA cocktails, vegan burgers and a seven-course tasting menu

An occasional feature that appears when Susie Davidson Powell is taking a week off from regular dining reviews, Susie’s Spotlight looks at favorite dishes from recent meals. Powell’s reviews will return next week. Spotlight: Island Style Poutine Fries ($10), The Night Owl, 17 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. saratoganightowl.com. Susie Says:...
Agriculturefooddive.com

Impossible Foods plans to debut chicken nuggets this fall

Impossible Foods is planning to launch a plant-based chicken nugget in the fall, and will be introducing it to potential customers at a trade show next week, Bloomberg reported. The nuggets, which are soy-based and use sunflower oil, will first launch in restaurants and then roll out to grocery stores,...
IndustryPizza Marketplace

Nearly 400 restaurants launch plant-based 'chicken' 10 years in the making

As a lot of restaurateurs know, one of the toughest area's of the plant-based realm to conquer has traditionally been with a chicken-taste-alike protein. Today, Beyond Meat launched a player in the coveted plant-based "chicken" tender category that it said in a news release is already appearing on restaurant menus nationally.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

Swiss fragrance company is using artificial intelligence to comb through millions of flavor combinations and make plant-based burgers taste real

A Swiss fragrance company is counting on artificial intelligence to help it perfect the plant-based burger. Firmenich, one of the world's leading flavor manufacturers, says recreating the sensation of beef relies not only on flavor, texture and color, but also on how it responds to cooking and the way it feels in the mouth.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

Chef John's German Tater Tot Potato Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

This one is dedicated to people who don't like to follow directions. It's been my experience the most people like tater tots. It's also been my experience that most people don't like to peel and cut potatoes. And that's just two reasons for why I think most people will love this German "tater tot" potato salad. Also, there's bacon involved. This is a very simple recipe, and the hot bacon dressing couldn't be easier, but one thing must happen for this to be a complete success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy