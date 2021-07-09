Cancel
Iowa State

Youth Explore Their Passions during Iowa 4-H Youth Conference

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa - Over 200 4-H youth from across Iowa gathered on the Iowa State University campus June 30 for the 2021 Iowa 4-H Youth Conference, “Quest to Be Your Best.” The one-day event consisted of educational workshops led by Iowa State faculty and staff; cultural exploration sessions covering the countries of Kenya, India, Senegal, Argentina and Japan; a service-learning project for the foster care system in Iowa; team building; college and career exploration; and messages from Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen and keynote speaker Deadra Stanton.

