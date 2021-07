Delaware County is dotted with ponds and lakes, adding to the local scenery and providing many excellent opportunities for fishing, swimming, boating, wildlife watching and agricultural use. In the summer, we occasionally receive phone calls from pond owners about dead fish. Fish mortality is a natural process, and an occasional dead fish is not unusual, but large numbers are a reason for concern. It is important for pond owners to understand conditions that can lead to a summer fish kill and take preventative measures.