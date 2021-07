Since July 4, 1776 it has been 245 years that Americans have enjoyed the freedoms in this great land. July 4th is a time to talk about the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the flag and the patriots who secured our freedom and liberty. My husband and I enjoyed the timely story board walk for our nightly walk reading “We the Kids: The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States” by David Catrow displayed at the Larsen-Sant Library for July.