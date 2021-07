Girls in the Riverdale 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have had fun trying out Goat Yoga and cleaning a yard in the neighborhood. They also held a Book of Mormon retreat. “There were six different guest speakers who talked about a different story in the Book of Mormon. We stayed at a cabin in Cub River where we ate lots of good food,” reported Erika, Young Women’s President. On June 22 the girls went on a hike in Franklin.