NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Approval to Be Requested by Pfizer

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the situation with COVID-19 changes and develops, we’ve shared news regarding a COVID-19 vaccine being authorized for kids ages 12-15, and updates about COVID-19 case numbers in Central Florida. We’ve also previously shared news about the potential need in the future for COVID-19 booster shots. Now, we’ve got an...

KidsBakersfield Californian

FDA expects kids under 12 to start getting vaccinated in midwinter

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give emergency authorization by midwinter for children under 12 to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, an agency official said on Thursday. Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for people ages 12 and up, but only on an emergency-use basis. The FDA is also...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Tennessee Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tennessee is halting outreach on all vaccines for adolescents, including for Covid-19

The Tennessee Department of Health is halting all adolescent vaccine outreach, even for vaccines not related to Covid-19, according to internal documents. The halt impacts all outreach to adolescents, including Covid-19 second-dose reminders, HPV reminders and kindergarten vaccination surveys, according the documents circulated within the department obtained by CNN and first reported by The Tennessean.
Public Healthnny360.com

CDC warns of rare possible side effect from J&J COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. public health officials warned Monday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 may cause an increased risk of an ultra-rare auto-immune disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 100 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nervous system, have been identified among the nearly 13 million Americans who have been given the J&J vaccine.
KidsMedscape News

Children and COVID: Vaccinations Drop as Case Count Rises

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With only a quarter of all children aged 12-15 years fully vaccinated against COVID-19, first vaccinations continued to drop and new cases for all children rose for the second consecutive week. Just under 25% of children...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
IndustryPosted by
CW33

J&J vaccine may pose ‘small’ risk of rare disorder, CDC says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing...
Public HealthAMA

What to tell patients about myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

As the country continues to push for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some remain concerned over rare cases of heart inflammation—myocarditis and pericarditis—linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines. While some parents may be thinking twice about teen vaccination, medical experts reassure that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis are far lower than the risks of serious illness or death from contracting COVID-19.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Man vaccinated against COVID-19 in hospital with delta variant

A vaccinated man has been placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Texas hospital after contracting the COVID-19 delta variant. Isaac Cary received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March but began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms in June. Cary initially thought he was suffering from allergies but noted he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the delta strain, Fox 29 reported.

