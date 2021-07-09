Cancel
NBA

They’re not counting their chickens but … Suns fans torn between sweep, Game 5 at home

By Catie Cheshire
azpbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – The Suns’ dominant defeat of the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night had fans flying high, with many using #SunsinFour on Twitter to express their thoughts about how well the team might perform in this NBA Finals. The only problem: If the Suns sweep, they would secure the title...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Milwaukee Bucks#Twitter#The Los Angeles Lakers#Clippers#Brooksburner1#Phoenix Suns Arena#Fiserv Forum#The Nba Finals#Nabi Foundation#Team Usa#The Golden State Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers
NBAESPN

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric suffered torn ACL in Game 1

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team announced Wednesday. The team said he is out indefinitely. "It's just one of those situations that literally breaks your heart,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. "Dario is a guy that I've been with twice. I coached him in Philly, and to get a chance to be with him here, he's what Suns basketball is about. Hard worker, unbelievable guy, and he was so looking forward to playing in these Finals.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Championship Bonus 2021: How Much Will The Bucks-Suns Get If They Win?

The NBA 2020-21 season is reaching its conclusion, with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks battling it out to become the new NBA champion. Whether it's the Suns or the Bucks, the winning team will take home a massive bonus on top of a ring and bragging rights. The NBA...
NBA12news.com

Game 2 Preview: Keys to Finals matchup between Suns and Bucks

PHOENIX — People who achieve great things are supposed to keep their composure, to inhale the moment and exhale confidence. While inexperience makes such confidence exceedingly hard, these young Phoenix Suns truly looked the part of an NBA Finals regular in a Game 1 win, coming out of the gates with composure and closing the game out with a ruthless poise.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Nation Torn On Deciding Between Rooting For Suns Or Bucks In 2021 NBA Finals

The 2021 NBA Finals are finally set to take place and while fans of the Los Angeles Lakers would obviously prefer that their team be playing, this year's matchup is still an extremely interesting one with a pair of teams who don't often find themselves in this position. The Phoenix Suns will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks to crown the 2021 NBA Champion.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns fans count to 12 seconds before Antetokounmpo shoots free throws

Phoenix Suns Arena showed just how loud it can get within the first 15 seconds of Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After the opening possession resulted in Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo getting fouled on an alley-oop attempt, the Greek Freak headed to the free throw line for the first time in the series.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.
NBASkySports

The Heatcheck team give their NBA Finals predictions ahead of Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks

We asked Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer to share their thoughts and predictions ahead of Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals..... But before we get to our own experts, let's check in with Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA. Three men who know a little bit about what it takes to win the NBA Finals, given they share six titles between them (sorry Chuck).
NBAchatsports.com

Reacts: Fans think Suns will win NBA Finals in six games

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the...
NBARealGM

Suns Show They're At The Top Of Their Good-Good Game With Finals Opening Win

It would be a stretch to say the Bucks need to be perfect. They’re not playing the ‘01 Lakers or the ‘96 Bulls, or even the ‘07 Suns. Chris Paul was incredible in Game 1, but you would still rather he was six years younger, and Devin Booker describes the slight yet meaningful separation between All-Star and All-NBA. No, it’s not the opponent, it’s that the Bucks are not very good, that makes this a steep ask. They are good-good, solid. The formula should resemble the briefly Kawhi-bolstered Raptors, an object of impossible density and its trusty satellites, but the Milwaukee bench is much shorter and Coach Bud ain’t Nick Nurse. And though we all like Jrue Holiday, he’s been frighteningly DeMar DeRozanish on the offensive end over the past month. Oh, and Giannis is hurt. Not terribly, not like Anthony Davis in the opening round but when you have to give close to everything, Giannis is a hell of a thing to have less of. They could really use 44 minutes and roughly as many points, in one or two of these contests. That doesn’t seem to be on the table. Khris Middleton took 26 shots on Tuesday night. That’s a high number, not for him, he’ll fire as many times as you ask, but in the sense of what should be, vaguely defined cosmic laws.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Bettors backing favored Suns at home in Game 1

The Phoenix Suns are being strongly backed by the public despite being heavy favorites at home in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Suns are 6.0-point favorites at DraftKings, where they are responsible for only 40 percent of the total bets but 60 percent of the spread line handle. Meanwhile, Phoenix's -240 moneyline to win Game 1 outright is being backed by 84 percent of the bets and 85 percent of the bets.
NBAweisradio.com

Bucks bounce back at home, top Suns in Game 3

(MILWAUKEE, Wis.) — The Milwaukee Bucks bested the Phoenix Suns, beating them 120-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee’s comeback with 40 plus points in back-to-back finals games, joining other legends like Michael Jordan to do so. Watch the full report from ABC’s Good...

