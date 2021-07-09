They’re not counting their chickens but … Suns fans torn between sweep, Game 5 at home

It would be a stretch to say the Bucks need to be perfect. They’re not playing the ‘01 Lakers or the ‘96 Bulls, or even the ‘07 Suns. Chris Paul was incredible in Game 1, but you would still rather he was six years younger, and Devin Booker describes the slight yet meaningful separation between All-Star and All-NBA. No, it’s not the opponent, it’s that the Bucks are not very good, that makes this a steep ask. They are good-good, solid. The formula should resemble the briefly Kawhi-bolstered Raptors, an object of impossible density and its trusty satellites, but the Milwaukee bench is much shorter and Coach Bud ain’t Nick Nurse. And though we all like Jrue Holiday, he’s been frighteningly DeMar DeRozanish on the offensive end over the past month. Oh, and Giannis is hurt. Not terribly, not like Anthony Davis in the opening round but when you have to give close to everything, Giannis is a hell of a thing to have less of. They could really use 44 minutes and roughly as many points, in one or two of these contests. That doesn’t seem to be on the table. Khris Middleton took 26 shots on Tuesday night. That’s a high number, not for him, he’ll fire as many times as you ask, but in the sense of what should be, vaguely defined cosmic laws.