Health has been major concern for Trufant

Fitzpatrick said he's already built chemistry with his pass catchers and expects to spread the ball around this season, NBC Sports Washington reports. Terry McLaurin will be the focal point of the passing game, but he should have more help around him this year after Washington acquired Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and third-round pick Dyami Brown in the offseason. On the other hand, Fitzpatrick was the only significant addition at quarterback, joining 2020 holdovers Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen (leg) and Steven Montez. Given those alternatives, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick should have some margin for error in the starting role, especially early in the season while he's still getting the hang of a new system under offensive coordinator Scott Turner.