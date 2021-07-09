Annual Field Day for Ham Operators

Take two sets of identically shaped and colored Legos then challenge two ham radio operators to precisely communicate instructions to each other to connect all pieces exactly the same to win a prize. That was among the activities set up by Shirley Larsen (call sign AD7HL) during the two days enjoyed by the Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club, better known as BARC, on the last weekend of June. Shirley and her Air Force Commander husband William Larsen (AD7HK) gained their ham radio licenses in Hawaii 47 years ago and she organizes BARC’s ladies in twice monthly “roll calls” when they test batteries, skills and accuracy to report at a specific time and frequency. In practical terms, Shirley and William have lived all over the world, often in places where direct communications were not possible, and having ham radios allowed them to keep in touch, she said.