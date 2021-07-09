Cancel
Brazil and Argentina both have keys to win Copa America

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil and Argentina have several keys that could see either team win the Copa America title on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Led by a Barcelona -style Lionel Messi, Argentina players appear convinced they will put an end to a 28-year title drought. Its opponent Brazil looks even better than two years ago when it lifted Copa America without Neymar and with fans on the stands.

