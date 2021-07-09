Cancel
Montpelier, ID

June 30 Ladies Golf

By Linda Arnell
Herald-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final day of June (where did the month go?), fourteen women gathered at the Montpelier Golf Course for another fun day of golf. The ladies divided into two teams of three players and two teams of four players to play a favorite scramble game, Throw Mama from the Train. On each hole the teams got to choose one place where they could throw or toss their ball towards the hole. The throw did not count as a shot. Some were seen tossing from a sand trap. Others tossed the ball into the hole from the green and didn't have to putt. Some arms seemed to toss straighter than others. The outcome was a toss up. In the end the winning team of Rachel Tarbet, Erika Thompson, Jana Hansen, and Connie Hymas came in with a 27, having scored three eagles, which caused one player to spread her arms and fly around the green three times. The second place team of Leslie Talbot, Taryn Crane, and Karen Poulsen soared in with a 29 and one eagle. The other two teams tied at 31. All the ladies had a great time and invite others to come and join in the fun each Wednesday at 9:30!

