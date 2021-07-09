Is that coyote or a fox in your backyard? Here’s how to tell.

Easily confused by the difference between hives versus rashes? You’re not alone. Considering how similar they look, it’s common to get them mixed up. “The term ‘rash’ generally applies to an inflammatory skin condition, so hives are a type of rash,” says Jennifer Segal, MD, founder of Metropolitan Dermatology Institute, in Houston. However, much like a square is a rectangle but not the reverse, not all rashes are hives. “Hives are a very common skin condition that results from the allergic immune response to a wide variety of triggers, including medicines, illnesses, allergies, foods, heat, cold, and even stress,” says Dr. Segal.
