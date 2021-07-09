Cancel
Hawley, TX

Hawley High School graduate dies after fatal crash

By Sarah Burns
foxsanantonio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONES COUNTY, Texas — A recent Hawley High School graduate has died following a fatal car crash on the 4th of July. Robert Ybarra, 19, was driving a 2013 Nissan Juke traveling south on US-83 South of Hawley at Mulberry Creek when the car veered into the median. The vehicle vaulted over a creek and struck a bank on the opposite side. Ybarra was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

