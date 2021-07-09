$5 Million for Local Projects Await Baker’s Signature

The subject of affordable housing has been a hot button topic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as Berkshire county residents are still feeling the after effects of returning to a sense of normalcy. Over 80 permanent options to rectify this matter have been implemented, thanks to Construct Inc. based in Great Barrington, Massachusetts as they are committed to long standing community relationships with south county residents as the organization heavily relies on donations to complete it's mission. More information on you can help out this worthy cause can be found by logging on to their web site.