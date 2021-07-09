Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

$5 Million for Local Projects Await Baker’s Signature

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WSBS
WSBS
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Senator Adam Hinds announced Friday that the Massachusetts House and Senate enacted the final FY22 state budget, which is now on the Governor’s desk. The $47.7 billion spending plan contains nearly $5 million for local projects throughout the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Senate District first secured by Hinds during the Senate budget debate in May, which includes $4 million for the Rural School Aid grant program that he established in 2018. 

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlemont, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Williamsburg, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Urban Areas#State#The Massachusetts House#The Rural School Aid#Commonwealth#The Fy22 State Budget#The Western Ma Network#Mcla#The Town Of Charlemont#Connecting America Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
FCC
News Break
Senate
Related
Adams, MAPosted by
WSBS

Gov. Baker in Adams to Announce $6.5M For Greylock Glen

It seems like work has been going on at the Greylock Glen in Adams forever. An announcement this morning announcing additional funding for the outdoor recreation center could help to give the project the push it needs to finally complete work there. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Second Funding Round Awards $64K to Eight Berkshire Orgs

Another round of funding will help eight Berkshire County organizations keep their local programming going. The Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $64,500 to eight Berkshire area organizations in its second round of 2021 community grant awards. The local recipients were awarded grants amounts ranging from $2,000 to $12,500 to support their local programming.
Dalton, MAPosted by
WSBS

What is Wizard’s Glen and Is it Haunted?

I grew up in The Berkshires and while I definitely don't consider myself a haunting enthusiast, I do feel like I've heard of most of the allegedly haunted locations in the county. Well, that was until today at least. Have you ever heard of Wizard's Glen?. I know about the...
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

A Preview Of Monday’s GB Select Board Meeting

DIAL-IN (AUDIO ONLY) 1-929-205-6099. A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm followed by an approval of minutes followed by Select Board announcements and statements. A approval of minutes will also be on the agenda looking back to March 8th, April 12th, May 10th, May 12th and May...
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Guardian Life Awards $126K to 12 Berkshire County Nonprofits

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield has awarded grants totaling $126,000 to 12 local nonprofit organizations from all around Berkshire County. The grants are being awarded in support of programs that are focused primarily on financial literacy/stability and workforce development for low-income Berkshire County residents.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

New Leadership In The Southern Berkshires

The subject of affordable housing has been a hot button topic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as Berkshire county residents are still feeling the after effects of returning to a sense of normalcy. Over 80 permanent options to rectify this matter have been implemented, thanks to Construct Inc. based in Great Barrington, Massachusetts as they are committed to long standing community relationships with south county residents as the organization heavily relies on donations to complete it's mission. More information on you can help out this worthy cause can be found by logging on to their web site.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

Coming Up: More July Events In The Southern Berkshires

As more opportunities arise to enjoy indoor and outdoor activities here in the Southern Berkshires, may we suggest a trip to "Marvelous Monterey" Massachusetts as you can spend some quality time at The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road, just off route 23 just minutes away from Great Barrington.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Berkshire’s Death Rate from Diabetes is 18.7 per 100,000

Community Health Programs has received $350,000 from MassHealth, via the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative (BFHC), to expand a successful nutrition program focused on patients with diabetes and those at risk of the disease. This award more than doubles the 2020 program funding and includes the purchase of CSA farm shares...
TrafficPosted by
WSBS

Hinds Secures $300 Million for Transportation Infrastructure Projects

Transportation projects throughout Massachusetts, including here in the Berkshires, will be getting a badly needed infusion of funding. That potentially means that bridges and roads here locally that are in need of repair could be getting the capital necessary to make those repairs happen. It also means that improvements to public transit and traffic congestion issues could also be heading our way.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

GB’s Incredible Fire Dept. is Now Able to Bring Higher Level of EMS Care

The Great Barrington Fire Department has earned state approval to expand its emergency medical response and life-saving interventions. Lt. Justin Bona, the Great Barrington Fire Department's emergency medical service coordinator, led this months-long process for ambulance service licensure from the state Department of Public Health. The Great Barrington Fire Department...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WSBS

If you See Great Barrington’s Rachel Duvall Today Congratulate Her

Every so often we receive a bit of good news with positive things happening to wonderful people of Berkshire County and the information below is a great example of this. Rachel Duvall, LICSW, of Berkshire County has been named to Community Health Programs’ behavioral health team. She will be based at CHP Lee Family Practice.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

5 Disgusting Ticks Parade on This Berkshire Garage Entry Way

It's obvious by now that we have a real tick problem in Berkshire County. Of course, the problem just isn't in the Berkshires but practically everywhere this year. Over the past month or so we have been posting photos and examples of Berkshire County residents coming across hoards of ticks throughout various Berkshire landmarks. In many cases, people are pulling ticks from their animals fur...sometimes on a regular basis. It's becoming both tiring and a nuisance (not to mention dangerous) for many Berkshire County residents.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WSBS

Richard Neal Secures $380K for Berkshire County Head Start

There is nothing more important than beginning the education process for our children at the youngest possible age, and Head Start programs are, without a doubt, a huge part of that process. When our lawmakers take that responsibility seriously, it’s a wonderful thing. Congressman Richard Neal on Thursday announced via...

Comments / 0

Community Policy