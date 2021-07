POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to find those involved. On Sunday, sheriff's deputies responded to the Laclede Baptist Church at 11920 Onaga Road in rural Wamego, with reports of burglary and theft that occurred between 4p.m. July 10 and 10a.m. July 11, according to a media release from the The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.