Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to try-outs for area youth to participate in local sporting activities. Many south county schools were able to play football and basketball games with the absence of fans in the stands to cheer them on. We were fortunate to broadcast high school games on WSBS during a shortened season in 2020, but as we turn the page to another year, things are finally returning to a sense of normalcy and here is a prime example of this end result: