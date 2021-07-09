Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Sex Offender Notification

 6 days ago

FLAGSTAFF, Az. – The Flagstaff Police Department is requesting your assistance in completing a community notification related to convicted sex offenders residing in our community. This notification is being made pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offender Law. The individual listed in the attached electronic flier has been convicted of sex offenses which allow for community notification. They are not wanted by the Flagstaff Police Department at this time.

