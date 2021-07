NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pit will play host to the highly anticipated UNM Basketball Alumni Game on Sunday at 6 p.m. “The first initial, when you run down that tunnel, I am definitely going to get chills that I did while I was playing here. Just seeing all the faces, the smiles, is going to bring back a lot of memories that I had in the pit and I am really looking forward to it,” said former Lobo Anthony Mathis.