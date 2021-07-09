Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Federal Reserve pledges 'powerful support' for economy

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it plans to maintain that support until further...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Ap#Treasury#Evercore Isi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

It is time to revise the Federal Reserve's mission

The Federal Reserve was founded by Congress in 1913 “to provide the nation with a safer, more flexible, and more stable monetary and financial system.” Since then, it has largely met that objective. In recent years, the Fed has engaged more aggressive monetary actions designed to help improve economic growth and short-term employment.
Business104.1 WIKY

Reuters poll: Fed to shutter pandemic support asset purchases by end-2022

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will shutter its asset purchases programme by end-2022, according to a Reuters poll, with a few more economists now predicting a rate hike as early as next year, but they pegged new COVID-19 variants as the biggest economic risk. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell...
EconomyThe Decatur Daily

Fed survey: US economy strong but hindered by bottlenecks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases with some businesses expressing...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Surging economy outpacing labor force, Fed executive says

The labor shortage amid national economic growth is a problem that schools such as Augusta Technical College can help solve, a Federal Reserve executive said Wednesday. Dr. David E. Altig, executive vice-president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, delivered the keynote address at Augusta Tech’s inaugural Economic Development Division Mid-Year CSRA Economic Outlook Event.
Environmentinvesting.com

Powell Says Fed Likely to Require Banks to Test for Climate Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably end up requiring banks to conduct tests to judge their vulnerability to the effects of climate change, Chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Thursday. “My guess is that’s a direction we’ll go in but we’re not ready to do yet,” he told the Senate...
Businessinvesting.com

Federal Reserve Tiptoes To The Taper

The minutes to the June Federal Reserve FOMC meeting reinforce the message that we are set for a tapering of QE asset purchases this year, but the form and speed it takes will be driven by the data. Recovery on track, more inflation concerns, but slow jobs hold the Fed...
U.S. PoliticsFXStreet.com

US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate hikes

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.49 levels and traded in the range of 74.42-74.51 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day flat at 74.49 levels. The rupee rose against the dollar today because foreign banks sold dollars for foreign portfolio investors who are looking to invest into initial public offering and the dollar edged lower against major currencies in early Asian trade ahead of the release of US inflation data for June, due later today. This kept investors cautious over the central bank's decision on interest rate hikes. The figure could provide the trajectory for US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate hikes.
Congress & Courtswallstreetonparade.com

Frontline Investigates the Federal Reserve: Is It a Captured Regulator that’s Wrecking the U.S. Economy with Asset Bubbles?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take his seat before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at noon and before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. Some embarrassing questions may come up for Powell based on an investigative report on the Fed that’s airing earlier in the week.
EconomyStreet.Com

Why The Federal Reserve is Fearful of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

It's not surprising that the powers are a bit jittery around the new digital asset technology. As the benefits of the new technologies become clear and financial inclusion increases, the ship will have sailed for the Federal Reserve to get fully on board with the new frontier of investing and consumerism.
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Minutes of Federal Reserve June 15-16 policy meeting

(Reuters) – Discussion of Repurchase Agreement Arrangements. Participants resumed their discussion from the April 2021 FOMC meeting of considerations related to the establishment of a domestic standing repurchase agreement (repo) facility (SRF) and a standing Foreign International Monetary Authorities (FIMA) repo facility. Building on discussion at previous meetings, the staff presented considerations for how these facilities might be designed. The design considerations were guided by participants’ general desire to have these facilities play a backstop role in fostering effective implementation of monetary policy and supporting smooth functioning of markets. In April, participants highlighted the importance of designing these facilities in a way that would leave ample room for private market activity while minimizing the potential for stigma, promote equitable access to an appropriately broad set of counterparties, and be governed by the FOMC. With these principles and goals in mind, the staff presented potential terms for each facility.
Economydecrypt.co

Coinbase CEO Met With Federal Reserve Chair Powell in May

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell took a meeting with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on May 11, according to Fed records. Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the House, was also present at the meeting. On May 14, Armstrong tweeted about having “spent most of [the] week in DC meeting with...
Businesskitco.com

BlackRock CEO Fink does not see inflation as transitory

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said he does not see inflation as transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to react to higher inflation numbers. "I am not calling for 1970's inflation but I just think we are going to have above 2%...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of farm chemicals, cars and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a mountain of debt as the South Asian island nation struggles to recover from the pandemic. Toothbrush handles,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy