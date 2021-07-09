Cancel
Stanwood, WA

Welcome to Orca Falls

By tim_jones
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the risk of offending the fine people of Stanwood, let’s face it. The town is not exactly a tourist mecca. It’s a hardscrabble, working-class community, whose stores are for the most part utilitarian and uninspiring. “Inviting” is not a word that comes to mind when you think of this place – unless you count Jimmy’s Pizza, which is always inviting – and full. When you think of a struggling small town like Stanwood, what comes to mind? Answer: Boring strip malls, a paucity of nice restaurants, and an unsettling number of “out of business” signs on boarded-up storefronts.

blog.seattlepi.com

Comments / 1

