Glenrock has hired Paul Downing as its new head football coach, according to wyoming-football.com. Downing spent the past three years at Coal Ridge High School in Colorado where he went 5-19, including 3-3 this past spring. Prior to that, Downing went 10-9 in two seasons at Highland High School in Ault, Colorado. He also spent time as an assistant coach in both Tennessee and Michigan.