Xur Location and Inventory | 7/9 – 7/12/2021

If you’ve been feeling a little bored in Minecraft Dungeons or are just looking for a reason to go back to it, you’re going to have some content to keep you busy when the Echoing Void DLC releases this month. On July 28, the DLC will arrive on all platforms. You best get your gear ready and set up your strongest loadout, because it’ll be taking you to an all-new area with unique challenges aplomb. The DLC is the final part of an enduring storyline that began over a year ago. The Orb of Dominance had been corrupting the overworld and was shut down, but now, players will be going after the Endermen on their own ground.