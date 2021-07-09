Cancel
Video Games

Xur Location and Inventory | 7/9 – 7/12/2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings, Guardians! Hope you’re having a nice summer. This week, Xur is at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. Read on to browse his wares. Xur’s weapon this week is the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Fighting Lion. It’s a strange one, but if you take some time to learn its intricacies, you may well be rewarded for your efforts. The Lion’s Exotic perk, Delayed Gratification, allows you to bounce shots off of surfaces, only exploding when you release the trigger. Pair that with Thin the Herd, which rewards direct hits with extra shield damage and Primary Ammo on kill, and you’ve got a fun, if niche, weapon.

#Titans#Thin The Herd#Wings#The Sixth Coyote#Nightfalls#Shards
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 9-13

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, standing on a big tree in the Watcher’s Grave. Xur’s...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Persona 25th anniversary website hints at new games and projects

The 25th anniversary is coming up for the wildly popular JRPG-series Persona, and we got a new website hinting at not one, not two, but seven new projects. It’ll be a wild year for our wild card protagonists, and we’re sure to get some exciting announcements. According to the official...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Glitchpunk is heading to Steam Early Access in August

Grand Theft Auto has long stood tall as one of the most popular open-world series in gaming history. However, it’s easy to forget that before Grand Theft Auto transitioned into a fully 3D open-world game, it displayed its action from a top-down perspective. Those who prefer the gameplay style of the earlier Grand Theft Auto games don’t have to wait long to scratch that itch. Glitchpunk, a top-down action game inspired by classic Grand Theft Auto, has an Early Access release date scheduled for August 15. A new trailer for the game came out alongside this news.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Valve has revealed the Steam Deck, an ‘all-in-one’ PC handheld on sale this December

Well now, it looks like the rumors of a Valve-developed handheld device were true. Just moments ago, Valve revealed the Steam Deck (not to be confused with the Stream Deck), an “all-in-one” portable PC handheld, powered by Steam, along with specs. The company broke down everything about the device in the official website, calling it the “most gaming power you have ever held.” That power, by the way, will set you back starting at $399.99 USD when it goes on sale this December. Reservations for the device start tomorrow.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until July 22 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim them, they’re yours to keep. Obduction is a “sci-fi adventure from Cyan, the creators of Myst. Abducted far across the universe, you...
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go Rayquaza raid guide: Best moveset and counters

Rayquaza is one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go raids, so if it’s featured as a tier five raid target, try to score a couple of them. Our Pokémon Go raid guide explains Rayquaza’s best moveset, raid counters, and weaknesses. Rayquaza best counters and weaknesses. To take down Rayquaza,...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cross-play open beta for Splitgate has arrived on PC

First-person shooters have maintained their immense popularity for years now, which has allowed developers to explore the genre from all sorts of different angles. Although the sheer prevalence of first-person shooters makes it easy for some to grow fatigued, many developers have consistently demonstrated that the genre remains incredibly flexible and open to experimentation. Splitgate, a free-to-play first-person shooter referred to as “Halo meets Portal,” serves as one such example of the genre’s versatility. Although Splitgate has been out since 2019, players will now have an excuse to try out its unique blend of mechanics once more, as developer 1047 Games just released the cross-play open beta for Splitgate on PC. The developer also posted a new trailer that advertises the open beta.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Minecraft Dungeons getting Echoing Void DLC this month

If you’ve been feeling a little bored in Minecraft Dungeons or are just looking for a reason to go back to it, you’re going to have some content to keep you busy when the Echoing Void DLC releases this month. On July 28, the DLC will arrive on all platforms. You best get your gear ready and set up your strongest loadout, because it’ll be taking you to an all-new area with unique challenges aplomb. The DLC is the final part of an enduring storyline that began over a year ago. The Orb of Dominance had been corrupting the overworld and was shut down, but now, players will be going after the Endermen on their own ground.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost – 7/12/2021 current events

The Defensive Event Bonus started Jul. 11, 11 PM PT! You can get gifts including wyrmite, rainbow orbs, and a champion’s testament. Don’t forget to log in every day!. The Fabled Fortune event started on Jul. 11, 11 PM PT! Defend your objective from waves of encroaching enemies in this limited-time event. Protect your gate and earn special rewards!
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to catch and purify Shadow Pokémon

The latest update to Pokémon Go adds Shadow Pokémon to the game thanks to Team Rocket. These Pokémon are not so different than any other monsters, but they’ve succumbed to anger and darkness to try to be stronger for their Team Rocket trainers. These monsters also come knowing Frustration, a...
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go 5th Anniversary event guide: Field Research and Collection Challenge

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a huge in-game event, running from July 6-15, 2021. During the 5th Anniversary event, assorted starter Pokémon have increased spawn rates, Lure Modules last for one hour, and a special Flying Pikachu with balloons will spawn. All of the event information is detailed below. There’s also Field Research Tasks and a Collection Challenge to complete. Meltan will also be available Shiny during the event period, if you use a Mystery Box.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Company of Heroes 3 takes you to the Mediterranean theatre when it releases for PC in 2022

Nine years is a long time to wait for a sequel. Just ask any Elder Scrolls or Grand Theft Auto fan (well, at least nine years and counting). For fans of Company of Heroes, a follow-up to the second game, released in 2013, must have felt like a long trek. Thankfully for them, Sega and Relic Entertainment revealed Company of Heroes 3 today, and it’s releasing for PC in 2022. IGN announced the game only an hour ago. Oh, and you can play it today. Really.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Battlefield 2042 to feature cross-play and cross-progression

Ahead of EA Play later this month, EA and DICE have revealed some more information on Battlefield 2042. A new blog post answers some of community’s burning questions on Battlefield 2042 ahead of the event, including details on cross-play, specialists, maps and more. EA answered one big question straight away....
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Interview confirms location ping system for Halo Infinite and details on weapon spawns

Halo Infinite is scheduled for a release this holiday season, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. Aside from the last year’s campaign reveal and the short multiplayer reveal at E3 2021, developer 343 Industries has been slow to reveal new details about the game, particularly when it comes to gameplay. Instead, there has been a slow, consistent stream of new details via blogs, tweets, and the like. The most recent confirmation about a ping system coming to Halo Infinite is no different in that regard.

