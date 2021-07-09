Xur Location and Inventory | 7/9 – 7/12/2021
Greetings, Guardians! Hope you’re having a nice summer. This week, Xur is at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus. Read on to browse his wares. Xur’s weapon this week is the Exotic Grenade Launcher, Fighting Lion. It’s a strange one, but if you take some time to learn its intricacies, you may well be rewarded for your efforts. The Lion’s Exotic perk, Delayed Gratification, allows you to bounce shots off of surfaces, only exploding when you release the trigger. Pair that with Thin the Herd, which rewards direct hits with extra shield damage and Primary Ammo on kill, and you’ve got a fun, if niche, weapon.planetdestiny.pcinvasion.com
