Governor Ron DeSantis Urges Swift Approval of Florida’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Biden has directed the FDA to work with states on importation program plans. Nearly eight months ago, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida submitted its Section 804 Importation Proposal (SIP) to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for our state’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program – the first in the nation to do so. Today, President Biden directed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to work with states and tribes to safely import prescription drugs from Canada as outlined in the FDA’s implementing regulations based in part off Florida’s 2019 importation concept paper.