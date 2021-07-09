Yard Sale Ending…Everything Must Go…Awesome Deals

3722 N Hwy 226 Bakersville, NC Yard Sale winding down. Bringing stuff out everyday. Canning jars, Bedroom sets, Queen and King. What will it take to get them in your home? Couch & Chair $75 Table & 6 Ladder Back chairs. $150, Antique Rocking Chair $40 Getting Married? Save money with $400 new set of china. Only $50. Complete comfort sets, curtains and decorative pillows. Holiday decor and lots of storage drawers to keep it in. House is sold, so everything must go. Come by, make offers. Last day Saturday at 7pm. More info. 828-688-2817.