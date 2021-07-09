Tajín aims to go mainstream with release of two new sauces
San Antonio favorite Tajín is coming out with two sauces – and is working hard to make the new additions as equally popular as its OG chili-lime flavored sauce. The company announced Wednesday that it is expanding its sauce offerings with its new Mild Hot Sauce and Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, which is made using apricots. You know, to compete in the “growing hot sauce category,” according to a press release.www.beaumontenterprise.com
