Buckle Up, New York: Subway Flooding Is Here to Stay

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy sent water pouring into subway stations around lower Manhattan and other parts of New York City. To prevent future flooding, the MTA began to install Kevlar “flex gates,” which drop down and seal off entryways to hold back up to 14 feet of water, at a couple dozen station entrances. But yesterday, when Tropical Storm Elsa inundated the city with as much as 3.5 inches of rain in certain areas, not a single one of the gates was used. That’s because yesterday’s storm showed another facet of how climate change will affect New York City: Not only will there be more rain overall, it will fall more heavily over shorter periods of time. And when 1.5 inches of rain drops in just an hour onto a city made largely of concrete and other impermeable surfaces, all that water is going to gather and find somewhere to go — and that’s not necessarily going to be flood zones.