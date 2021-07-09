Cancel
Plymouth, MN

Baseball Coach Killed On 169 In Plymouth Suffered Gunshot To Head

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 10 days ago

(Plymouth, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says a gunshot wound to the head killed a baseball coach driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The report says 56-year-old Jay Boughton of Crystal died at North Memorial late Tuesday night. Plymouth police said Boughton and his 15-year-old son were on their way home from a game when a gunman in a light colored SUV fired at their vehicle, causing it to crash. Investigators are still looking for the suspect vehicle.

