Thanks for working here this week: Tori Long, RN, CCMH ICU

Campbell County Health is proud of its employees, and we want the CCH family and the Campbell County community to know about the good work that they do for this organization. Say hello to Tori Long, RN, who works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming. For those who don't know, an ICU is a special department of a hospital for patients who require the most careful degree of medical monitoring and the highest level of medical care. Tori has been in the ICU for one year, but has worked for health care for a little under two years.