A closure order has been put into place for the area surrounding the Tiger Fire, between Crown King and Black Canyon City. As of last night the lightning caused fire had charred nearly 12,000-acres. Officials say the containment lines on the southern and eastern edges of the fire held Tuesday. Less humidity and much hotter temperatures will allow the fire to become more active. Updated information on this fire will be available later this morning. All evacuations and pre-evacuations remain in place.